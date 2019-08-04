XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

04/08/2019 - 21:51 BST

Rangers Star Booked In For Monday Medical Ahead of Ibrox Exit

 




Rangers winger Glenn Middleton has been booked in for a medical with Hibernian ahead of a move to Easter Road. 

Wide-man Middleton has been made available for loan this summer by Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, who wants to secure the youngster regular first team football to speed his development.


 



It had been thought he would move to the Dutch second division with NAC Breda, but Middleton is staying closer to home.

The winger is to have a medical with Hibernian on Monday, according to the Sunday Mail, with Paul Heckingbottom's men to put him through his paces.

 


If the medical goes smoothly, Middleton will be expected to put pen to paper on a loan contract at Easter Road.


 


He will strengthen Heckingbottom's options this season, while Gerrard will be keen to follow the youngster's development closely in Scottish football.

The 19-year-old was handed 29 outings across all competitions by Gerrard over the course of last season, scoring five goals and providing five assists.

 


He featured in the Europa League for the Gers, scoring in Russia against Spartak Moscow.

Rangers play Hibernian next Sunday in the Scottish Premiership.
 