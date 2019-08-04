XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/08/2019 - 12:32 BST

Sheyi Ojo Starts – Rangers Team vs Kilmarnock Confirmed

 




Fixture: Kilmarnock vs Rangers
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 13:30 (UK time)

Rangers have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Kilmarnock at Rugby Park in their Scottish Premiership opener this afternoon. 

Steven Gerrard's side cut the gap to rivals Celtic last season and will be aiming to overhaul the Bhoys in the new campaign, but were given a reminder that slip-ups will have to be at a minimum after Neil Lennon's men started the term with a 7-0 win on Saturday.
 

 



Rangers are without Jamie Murphy and Graham Dorrans, who both have injuries.

New signing Filip Helander is not fit enough to feature, while Jon Flanagan is also working on his fitness and is not involved.
 


Gerrard picks veteran goalkeeper Allan McGregor between the sticks, while at the back he deploys a centre-back pairing between Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic. In midfield, the Rangers boss selects Steven Davis, Ryan Jack and Joe Aribo, while Scott Arfield and Sheyi Ojo will support Alfredo Morelos.



If Gerrard needs to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options available include Glen Kamara and Jermain Defoe.
 


Rangers Team vs Kilmarnock

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Katic, Barisic, Davis, Jack, Aribo, Arfield, Ojo, Morelos

Substitutes: Firth, Edmundson, Halliday, Kamara, Jones, Stewart, Defoe
 