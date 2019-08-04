Sheyi Ojo Starts – Rangers Team vs Kilmarnock Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Kilmarnock vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 13:30 (UK time)



Rangers have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Kilmarnock at Rugby Park in their Scottish Premiership opener this afternoon.



Steven Gerrard's side cut the gap to rivals Celtic last season and will be aiming to overhaul the Bhoys in the new campaign, but were given a reminder that slip-ups will have to be at a minimum after Neil Lennon's men started the term with a 7-0 win on Saturday.













Rangers are without Jamie Murphy and Graham Dorrans, who both have injuries.



New signing Filip Helander is not fit enough to feature, while Jon Flanagan is also working on his fitness and is not involved.





Gerrard picks veteran goalkeeper Allan McGregor between the sticks, while at the back he deploys a centre-back pairing between Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic. In midfield, the Rangers boss selects Steven Davis, Ryan Jack and Joe Aribo, while Scott Arfield and Sheyi Ojo will support Alfredo Morelos.







If Gerrard needs to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options available include Glen Kamara and Jermain Defoe.





Rangers Team vs Kilmarnock



McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Katic, Barisic, Davis, Jack, Aribo, Arfield, Ojo, Morelos



Substitutes: Firth, Edmundson, Halliday, Kamara, Jones, Stewart, Defoe

