Simon Mignolet Lands In Belgium, Leaving Liverpool

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is set to complete a move to Club Brugge after landing in Belgium.



The Belgian giants have zeroed in on the shot-stopper and Mignolet refused to comment when asked about the possibility of joining Club Brugge recently.













Now, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Mignolet is heading home to join Club Brugge, ending his association with Liverpool.



The move is a permanent transfer and the custodian will put pen to paper to a five-year contract at Club Brugge.



He was keen to move on from Liverpool last summer, but Reds boss Jurgen Klopp blocked his exit and loaned out Loris Karius to Besiktas instead.







Mignolet played just 180 minutes of football for the Reds last term as he warmed the bench, providing cover for Alisson.



Klopp has praised Mignolet's professionalism, but the goalkeeper, now into his 30s, wants to be playing the regular football which he cannot secure at Liverpool.



He is heading home to Belgium to link up with Club Brugge and will turn out in Belgian football for the first time since 2010.



The goalkeeper cost Liverpool a fee of £9m to sign from Sunderland in 2013.

