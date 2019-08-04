XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

04/08/2019 - 23:37 BST

Sporting Lisbon Coach Tackles Question On Tottenham Target Bruno Fernandes

 




Sporting Lisbon coach Marcel Keizer has refused to be drawn on whether he can keep hold of Tottenham Hotspur target Bruno Fernandes. 

The Portuguese giants suffered a disastrous 5-0 drubbing at the hands of arch rivals Benfica in the Portuguese Super Cup on Sunday evening.


 



Attention quickly turned to Fernandes though, with Tottenham having been in talks with Sporting Lisbon to sign the midfielder, while the player himself is reportedly keen to explore the option of a move.

Keizer would like to keep hold of Fernandes, who he rates as vital to his side, but insists the final decision is not down to him.

 


"Bruno Fernandes is an important player", Keizer was quoted as saying by Portuguese daily O Jogo.


 


"It is not a question for me [about whether he will stay or not]. It is for the management", the Sporting Lisbon boss added.

An asking price of €70m has been put on Fernandes' head by Sporting Lisbon and it is a figure Tottenham are yet to meet.

 


The north London club are running out of time if they want to reach an agreement for Fernandes as the Premier League transfer window closes on 8th August.

Sporting Lisbon start their Portuguese top flight campaign next weekend when they travel to Maritimo.

 