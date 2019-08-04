Turkish Giants Zero In On Southampton Star, Make Him Transfer Priority

Follow @insidefutbol





Turkish giants Besiktas have made Southampton attacker Mohamed Elyounoussi their priority target for the left side of their attack.



The Black Eagles are aiming to make signings over the coming weeks as they look to increase the options at the disposal of coach Abdullah Avci.













They have zeroed in Southampton's Elyounossi as their primary target for the left side of the attack, according to Turkish broadcaster TRT Spor.



Southampton signed the Norway international from Swiss giants Basel in 2018, costing the Premier League side a fee of around £16m and putting pen to paper to a deal running until 2023.



He has struggled to make an impact at St Mary's and made just 16 appearances in the Premier League last season, spanning 790 minutes of football.







Elyounassi clocked the full 90 minutes in Southampton's 3-0 loss at West Ham on the penultimate Premier League matchday, before then missing out on the matchday squad on the final day at home against Huddersfield.



While the Premier League transfer window closes on 8th August, Besiktas, along with the rest of Europe, can make signings after that date.



However, whether Southampton would be prepared to sell Elyounassi without being able to bring in a replacement, remains to be seen.



Besiktas finished third in the Turkish Super Lig last season.

