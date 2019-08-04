Watford Set Figure At Which Everton Move Could Happen For Star, Looking To Raise Funds

Follow @insidefutbol





Watford have set an asking price for midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure amidst interest from Everton in the final few days of the Premier League transfer window.



The Frenchman has emerged as a target for Everton going into the last four days of the transfer window, with Marco Silva desperate to land him, and the Toffees are actively trying to snare him away from Watford.













The Hornets have already rejected a bid, believed to be in excess of €30m, from Everton and are holding out for more money before considering letting him go.



Doucoure remains an important player at Watford, but the club are prepared to sell him if they receive a big enough bid for him before Thursday’s transfer deadline.





According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Watford want to open the negotiations for the midfielder’s departure from a figure of around €40m.









Everton are interested in getting their hands on the 26-year-old and are likely to hold more talks over the coming days to secure his signature.



Watford are also considering letting him go as they have their eyes on Rennes winger Ismaila Sarr.





The proceeds from Doucoure’s sale would help them to offer more money to Rennes, who rejected a €30m bid for Sarr earlier in the summer.

