23-Year-Old Leeds United Star Rejects Offer To Leave Elland Road

Leeds United centre-back Connor Shaughnessy has turned down an offer from a League One club.



The 23-year-old, who can also play in midfield, spent the second half of last season in Scotland on loan at Scottish Premiership side Hearts.













He is not in Marcelo Bielsa's plans this season and has been tipped to move on from Elland Road.



However, Shaughnessy has already found one offer not to his liking as according to The Athletic, he has turned down a move to an unnamed League One side.



It is unclear which club made a move to try to tempt Shaughnessy to drop down to League One, but the defender was not tempted by the proposal.







A move to another Championship club would be off the table for the Leeds star after Thursday, but League One and League Two clubs, along with clubs in Scotland and across the rest of Europe, have the rest of the month to do deals.



Leeds picked Shaughnessy up following his release from Reading in 2016 and he saw his progress at Elland Road rewarded with a four-year deal in 2017.



It remains to be seen whether Shaughnessy will find a move away this summer, or look to work his way into Bielsa's plans.



