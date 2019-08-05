XRegister
06 October 2018

05/08/2019 - 15:31 BST

Bayern Munich Breaking Bank For Leroy Sane

 




Leroy Sane is set to become the most expensive Bundesliga signing, with the 23-year-old winger edging towards a move to German side Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich's interest in Sane has been no secret as the Bundesliga champions themselves have been vocal about their desire in to acquire the winger from English giants Manchester City.  


 



The Bavarians were said to have been holding off a bid as they wanted to get the nod from Sane before they could move forward with the transfer.

According to French magazine France Football, Bayern Munich have overcome all obstacles and are set to secure the signing of Sane from Manchester City for €110m.
 


The deal will see the German champions surpass the €80m fee they paid Atletico Madrid for the signing of Lucas Hernandez by a considerable amount and make the former Schalke man the most expensive signing in Bundesliga history.
 



Die Roten will offer Sane €18m per year in wages, which will dethrone Robert Lewandowski as the highest-paid player in the top division of the German league system.

Sane will reportedly pen a five-year contract with Bayern Munich once the deal goes through.
 


Manchester City have been reluctant to sell the 23-year-old and want him to sign a new deal but appear to have been forced to accept his departure to Bayern Munich.   
 