Brentford Showing Interest In West Brom Target

Brentford are keen on West Brom target Albian Ajeti, as they plan for life potentially without Neal Maupay, according to a Sky Sports 11:29 report.



Maupay has been strongly linked with a move away from Brentford this summer, but the Bees have yet to accept a proposal to let him go.













In a sign they may do so however, Brentford have now zeroed in on Basel striker Ajeti as they plan for life without Maupay.



The Bees are not the only Championship side to have the striker on their radar, with West Brom having shown interest in the Basel man.



It had been claimed that Ajeti's wage demands had put a move to West Brom in doubt, but it later emerged there may be scope to do a deal to take him to the Hawthorns.







A deal still may be tough for the striker's suitors to do though as it has been suggested the player would prefer the Premier League if moving to England.



Ajeti progressed through the youth set-up at Basel before then heading to Germany for a spell at Bundesliga club FC Augsburg.



He returned back to Swiss football with a 2016 move to St Gallen, before then Basel re-signed him in 2017.



Ajeti has hit the back of the net on a consistent basis for Basel and has been capped by Switzerland.



