06 October 2018

26 August 2018

05/08/2019 - 23:32 BST

Burnley and Brighton Put Ligue 1 Striker On Transfer Shortlist

 




Burnley and Brighton could make a move for Angers hitman Stephane Bahoken before the Premier League transfer window closes. 

Bahoken top scored for Angers in France's Ligue 1 last season, hitting the back of the net on eleven occasions, and has generated interest this summer.


 



According to French magazine France Football, the 27-year-old is on the shortlists of both Burnley and Brighton.

And the possibility of the pair launching a swoop before the closure of the Premier League transfer window on Thursday cannot be ruled out.

 


Nice are also keeping tabs on the situation of the striker and have until 2nd September to make their move.


 


Angers have the striker under contract until 2022 and he played a key role for the club last term.

He was only snapped up by the Ligue 1 side last summer and clocked 33 appearances across all competitions.

 


Despite being born in France, Bahoken has opted to represent Cameroon at international level and has five caps for the African country to his name.
 