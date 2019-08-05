XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

05/08/2019 - 21:07 BST

Burnley See Bid For Middlesbrough Star Rejected

 




Middlesbrough have turned down an offer from Premier League side Burnley for Dael Fry, according to Sky Sports News

Turf Moor boss Sean Dyche wants to do business before the transfer window closes for Premier League clubs on Thursday and has turned to Fry as an option.


 



Burnley's offer to Middlesbrough for Fry came in at £8m, but the Riverside outfit have wasted little time in knocking it back.

The ball is now in the Clarets' court over coming back with a fresh offer for the 21-year-old if they want to try again to take him to Turf Moor.

 


Fry came through the youth system at Middlesbrough and has also progressed through various youth levels for England.


 


Highly rated, Burnley are keen to hand him the opportunity to play Premier League football.

Fry made 34 appearances in the Championship for Middlesbrough last season to take his total number of outings for Boro up to 66 since he made his first team debut.

 


The defender has another two years left to run on his contract with Middlesbrough.

 