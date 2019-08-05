Clubs Yet To Agree Fee With Arsenal For Wantaway Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Bordeaux and Rennes have yet to meet Arsenal's valuation of centre-back Laurent Koscielny, according to a Sky Sports 10:50 report.



The former Lorient defender wants to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer and refused to travel with the Arsenal squad for their pre-season tour of the United States.













Both Bordeaux and Rennes want to sign Koscielny this summer and the defender wants the Gunners to terminate his contract to let him leave.



Arsenal though want a fee for the experienced defender.



And it is claimed that neither Bordeaux or Rennes have yet met Arsenal's asking price for Koscielny.







The French sides do have until 2nd September to do their transfer business, in line with elsewhere in Europe apart from the Premier League, and discussions are continuing.



Koscielny has been on the books at Arsenal since 2010 and has a further year left to run on his contract with the club.



He clocked up 31 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners last term, chipping in with three goals.



