Everton Poised To Land Crystal Palace Linked Ligue 1 Star On Loan

Everton are set to snap up Crystal Palace and West Ham target Djibril Sidibe on loan from Monaco.



Monaco have been open to letting the right-back go this summer, with a €15m asking price on his head, and both Crystal Palace and West Ham have been mulling a move.













However, the Premier League pair have been concerned about the state of Sidibe's knee, meaning they have yet to make an approach.



Now Everton are gambling on the right-back and, according to French outlet Soccer Link, will sign him from Monaco on a season-long loan deal.



The agreement will also give the Toffees an option to make Sidibe's move a permanent one at the end of the season.







It remains to be seen if any of Sidibe's other suitors might look to try to hijack Everton's swoop.



Monaco feel they can do without the right-back they signed from Lille in 2016 and are fully prepared to sanction his departure.



The France international won the Ligue 1 title during his first season on the books at the Stade Louis II.



