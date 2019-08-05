XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

05/08/2019 - 21:45 BST

French Giants Lying In Wait If Tottenham Hotspur Can't Beat Deadline To Do Deal

 




Marseille are standing ready to step in if Tottenham Hotspur cannot seal the signing of Ryan Sessegnon before the Premier League transfer window closes on Thursday. 

Sessegnon is looking to move on from relegated Fulham this summer and is firmly on Tottenham's radar.


 



Spurs are working to take Sessegnon to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, however they will need to work quickly as the window for Premier League clubs shuts on Thursday.

Marseille are also working on potentially signing Sessegnon, according to French daily La Provence.

 


They are aware of their financial limitations compared to Tottenham, but are hoping Spurs will not be able to push the deal for Sessegnon, who prefers a move to Mauricio Pochettino's side, over the line before Thursday.


 


In line with the rest of Europe, French clubs can do their transfer business all the way through to 2nd September.

It is claimed Tottenham want €20m, however Marseille are not able to pay more than €15m for Sessegnon.

 


Marseille will hope to be able to strike a compromise with the Cottagers and also tempt Sessegnon to continue his development in France.

 