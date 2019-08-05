He Brings Skill, Brings Energy, Is Strong – Rangers Coach Impressed With Summer Arrival

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers first team coach Michael Beale has expressed his delight at having young Joe Aribo in the Gers ranks and revealed that the coaching staff are happy with how he has settled at the club.



Signing Aribo from English Championship side Charlton Athletic for a free transfer has been seen as one of the major acquisitions made by Rangers this summer.













The 23-year-old made a strong start to his career with the Scottish Premiership club by scoring a goal in each of his first two competitive starts in a light blue shirt.



Aribo was on the scoresheet when Rangers claimed victories against St. Joseph's and Progres Niederkorn at home in the first and second Europa League qualifying rounds, respectively.





Beale, who serves as an assistant to Steven Gerrard at the club, is excited to see the value Aribo brings into the squad and revealed that the coaches are impressed by the way he has settled at Ibrox.







"He can pretty much play in any of the midfield or forward positions", Beale told Rangers TV.



"He is going to be a goal threat. Obviously, he got two in the first two games that he started, which is massively important for him.





"He had a great chance right at the end yesterday [against Progres Niederkorn in the second leg] where the goalkeeper or the defender makes a really good block.



"So he could have been three in three in that sense.



"He brings energy, he brings skill, he is strong.



"[We are] mindful that he is still young and this is a big jump up in terms of expectations and pressure.



"We've been delighted by the way he has settled."



Aribo started in midfield as Rangers beat Kilmarnock 2-1 on the opening weekend of the 2019/20 Scottish Premiership campaign on Sunday.

