Kemar Roofe Signs Anderlecht Contract, Leeds United Spell Over

Kemar Roofe has left Leeds United for Belgian giants Anderlecht on a three-year contract, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.



The Whites recently accepted an offer from Anderlecht for the forward, who then travelled to Belgium over the weekend to undergo his medical checks ahead of the move.













Roofe, who has been out with an ankle injury, has come through the checks and put pen to paper to a contract to keep him at Anderlecht until the summer of 2022.



Leeds are thought to be banking around £5.5m from selling Roofe and have been tipped to put the money towards a swoop for Liverpool winger Ryan Kent.



Roofe, 26, had entered the final 12 months of his contract at Leeds and the club were not keen to risk losing him for nothing next summer.







He also attracted interest from Scottish giants Rangers.



Roofe found the back of the net 15 times in 34 appearance across all competitions for Leeds last term, with 14 of his strikes coming in the Championship.



He departs Elland Road having made a total of 122 appearances for the club, netting 33 goals.



