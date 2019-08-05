Lazio Feel Wage Demands of Former Tottenham Hotspur Star Are Too High

Follow @insidefutbol





The wage demands of former Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente are putting off Lazio.



Llorente, who has an offer to return to Tottenham on a one-year deal on his table, is a free agent following the expiry of his contract in north London.













He has spent the summer so far assessing the offers put to him and has serious interest from Serie A, where Lazio are one of a clutch of interested sides.



However, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Lazio are being put off by Llorente's wage demands.



The striker wants to be handed a three-year contract on €3m per year, and Lazio are not keen to meet Llorente's demands.







It is claimed if the former Tottenham man drops his wage demands, a deal to take him to Lazio this summer could happen.



Whether Llorente would consider accepting less money is unclear, especially as he has interest from a host of clubs.



He could yet return to Tottenham, but would likely have to prepare for another season of limited playing time due to the presence of Harry Kane in north London.



