Leeds United Banking On Kemar Roofe Cash To Fund Offer For Rangers Target Ryan Kent

Leeds United will make a move to sign Rangers target Ryan Kent from Liverpool on a permanent basis if the sale of Kemar Roofe to Anderlecht goes through.



Roofe is edging towards a move to the Belgian giants in a deal which would net Leeds around £5.5m.













Eyebrows have been raised at Leeds being willing to sell someone who scored on a regular basis for the side last season, but they need the cash from offloading Roofe to finance a move for Kent.



According to The Athletic's Leeds United writer Phil Hay, if Roofe's move to Anderlecht goes through, Leeds will try to sign Kent on a permanent deal.



The Whites will only be able to finance a move for Kent if Roofe is sold.







Rangers also want to sign Kent, who spent last season on loan at Ibrox, but have so far been unwilling to approach Liverpool about a permanent deal.



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been clear that another loan for Kent is not something the Reds want, but if the winger does not move before the transfer window for Premier League and Championship sides shuts on Thursday, Rangers could be in a strong position.



Clubs in Scotland, in line with the rest of Europe, can do their transfer business through until 2nd September.



But if Leeds sell Roofe and move for Kent, Rangers may lose out on the winger.



