XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/08/2019 - 15:07 BST

Leeds United Banking On Kemar Roofe Cash To Fund Offer For Rangers Target Ryan Kent

 




Leeds United will make a move to sign Rangers target Ryan Kent from Liverpool on a permanent basis if the sale of Kemar Roofe to Anderlecht goes through. 

Roofe is edging towards a move to the Belgian giants in a deal which would net Leeds around £5.5m.


 



Eyebrows have been raised at Leeds being willing to sell someone who scored on a regular basis for the side last season, but they need the cash from offloading Roofe to finance a move for Kent.

According to The Athletic's Leeds United writer Phil Hay, if Roofe's move to Anderlecht goes through, Leeds will try to sign Kent on a permanent deal.

 


The Whites will only be able to finance a move for Kent if Roofe is sold.


 


Rangers also want to sign Kent, who spent last season on loan at Ibrox, but have so far been unwilling to approach Liverpool about a permanent deal.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been clear that another loan for Kent is not something the Reds want, but if the winger does not move before the transfer window for Premier League and Championship sides shuts on Thursday, Rangers could be in a strong position.

 


Clubs in Scotland, in line with the rest of Europe, can do their transfer business through until 2nd September.

But if Leeds sell Roofe and move for Kent, Rangers may lose out on the winger.

 