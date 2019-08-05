XRegister
06 October 2018

05/08/2019 - 14:19 BST

Leeds United Locked In Talks For Striker Now, Newcastle United Overtaken

 




Leeds United are currently working on a deal to sign Facundo Colidio from Inter, having burst past Newcastle United in the race for the Argentine.

The two English clubs have been in the chase to sign the 19-year-old centre-forward from the Nerazzurri in recent days.  


 



While Newcastle can offer Colidio Premier League football, the Marcelo Bielsa factor could possibly lure the player to Leeds, who compete in the second tier.

Leeds though now appear to be Colidio's most likely destination as, according to Sky Italia, they have overtaken Newcastle in the race for the player.
 


Leeds are currently locked in talks with Inter to try to find what is described as a final agreement.



It is suggested that the Whites could strike a deal for Colidio as early as today, as they look to get the transfer done quickly.

On what basis Leeds will sign Colidio is unclear, but a loan with option to buy has been floated in Italy.
 


However, it remains to be seen what the Whites will have to put on Inter's table as they attempt to acquire Colidio.   
 