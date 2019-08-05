XRegister
05/08/2019 - 22:27 BST

Leeds United Star On Sheffield United’s Radar, Blades Admirers of Player

 




Sheffield United are admirers of Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips. 

The midfielder has been transformed by Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road and has popped onto the radar of a host of Premier League clubs as a result.


 



Aston Villa have tried and failed to do a deal with Leeds for Phillips, while Burnley recently saw a proposal which offered to send Matej Vydra the other way knocked back.

Phillips is considered a key man by Bielsa and the midfelder's performances have also not been lost on Leeds' Yorkshire rivals.

 


Sheffield United are keen on the 23-year-old, according to The Athletic, but there is no sign of any deal being put in place to take him to Bramall Lane.


 


Signing Phillips would be an expensive ask for the Blades and it is unclear if they are willing to make an attempt to do so before the transfer window closes for Premier League and Championship clubs on Thursday.

The Blades may keep monitoring the player, who has not yet signed a new contract with Leeds.

 


Phillips, who has already turned down one contract renewal proposal from Leeds, will be enter the final year of his contract at the club next summer.
 