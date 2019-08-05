Liverpool To Sign Replacement For Simon Mignolet

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool are set to replace the departing Simon Mignolet with Spanish goalkeeper Adrian, according to the Times.



Mignolet is joining Club Brugge and Liverpool are ready to act quickly to bring in a replacement for the Belgian.













After the Reds' Community Shield tie against Manchester City on Sunday, Mignolet took a private jet from Luton airport to Brussels.



He has passed his medical and completed a switch to Club Brugge, signing a five-year deal in his homeland.





Mignolet's departure leaves Liverpool with a need to bring a new goalkeeper to play second fiddle to Alisson and it appears that former West Ham player Adrian is their choice.







The 32-year-old has been without a club after his contract with the Hammers ran out earlier this summer and was linked with a move to Spanish club Real Valladolid.



However, the Real Betis man has decided to accept the offer that Liverpool have tabled and will soon join the club.





Adrian arrived at West Ham from Real Betis on a free transfer in 2013 and played 125 Premier League games for the Irons, keeping 36 clean sheets, before leaving the club earlier this summer.

