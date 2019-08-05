Manchester City and Manchester United Watch 19-Year-Old In Action

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City and Manchester United had scouts in place to watch promising Norwegian talent Hakon Evjen in action this evening.



The 19-year-old turned out for his club Bodo-Glimt in their Norwegian top flight encounter against Stromsgodset, as they ran out 3-1 winners.













Evjen was in fine form and grabbed his side's first two goals in the away clash, killing off Stromsgodset, who only pulled one back in injury time.



The winger picked a good game to turn on the style in as, according to Norwegian daily VG, scouts from Manchester City and Manchester United were in attendance.



Bodo-Glimt coach Kjetil Knutsen is aware that the teenager is a man in demand, but admits he is hoping that his side can keep hold of him throughout the Norwegian league season this year.







Knutsen told Eurosport: "For my part, I hope we can kee Hakon for the year."



Asked specifically about the winger potentially moving to Manchester City, the coach added: "It's a big step. But City are a club that bring players long term, so I would expect there would be some intermediate steps before going there."



The 19-year-old, who will turn 20 in February next year, has scored six goals in 14 top flight Norwegian games this season, along with chipping in with three assists.



He is under contract until 2021 at Bodo-Glimt, who moved to second in the league with the win at Stromsgodset.





