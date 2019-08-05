Manchester United Reject Real Madrid Bid For Paul Pogba

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have turned down an offer from Real Madrid for Paul Pogba, according to Sky Sports News.



Los Blancos coach Zinedine Zidane is desperate to land Pogba and the midfielder wants to unite with his countryman at the Bernabeu.













Pogba has been clear about his desire to leave Manchester United, but the Red Devils are determined not to be pushed and will only let him go on their terms.



Now Real Madrid have come in with a bid, offering a fee of £27m, plus forward James Rodriguez.



Manchester United have quickly reacted to the proposal, letting Real Madrid know it is unacceptable.







Real Madrid's bid though is a sign of their willingness to act on their interest and could make for an uncomfortable few days for Manchester United.



The Premier League transfer window closes on Thursday and Real Madrid, though able to buy players until 2nd September, could find it harder to deal with Manchester United with the Red Devils unable to sign a replacement.



Manchester United have been linked with Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes.



