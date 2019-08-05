XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

05/08/2019 - 15:27 BST

Manchester United Want Romelu Lukaku Sale To Happen ASAP

 




Manchester United want to sell Romelu Lukaku, who is training at Anderlecht, as soon as possible. 

Lukaku wants to leave Old Trafford this summer and has been the subject of interest from Italian Serie A giants Juventus and Inter in recent weeks.


 



Inter have struggled to meet Manchester United's asking price for the Belgian, while Juventus' plan to swap Paulo Dybala for him fell apart after the Argentine refused to move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United have been firm on their asking price but, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, the Red Devils want to sell Lukaku.

 


The Premier League giants also want Lukaku to be sold quickly.


 


It is unclear if Manchester United would move to bring in a replacement for Lukaku, but with the Premier League transfer window closing on Thursday, they have little time to act.

Lukaku was snapped training at Anderlecht on Monday as he waits for news over a potential move away.

 


Inter remain firmly in the mix, but Juventus could try to bring the deal back to life by looking to include other players in an agreement.

 