Marcelo Bielsa Dubbed Permanent Innovator By Argentine Top Flight Coach

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has been hailed as a permanent innovator by the coach of Argentine top flight side Huracan.



Juan Pablo Vojvoda spent time coming through the youth system at Newell's Old Boys during Bielsa's time in charge of the side and followed every step of the coach's journey as he became a club legend.













Along with much of Argentina, Vojvoda has not stopped following Bielsa, with the Leeds head coach getting a new Championship season off to the perfect start on Sunday with a 3-1 win away at Bristol City.



It had been floated that Championship coaches could start to work Bielsa out after seeing his style at close quarters last term, but Vojvoda says the 64-year-old is always innovating.



"Bielsa is a permanent inovator in his working methods", the Huracan coach told Argentine daily Clarin.







"I lived it from the inside. I was there. I went to the ground. It was Newell's.



"I remember the finals of the [Copa] Libertadores.



"They were beautiful moments, very intense."



Bielsa narrowly missed out on leading Leeds to promotion to the Premier League last term as the Whites fell at the semi-final hurdle in the playoffs.



The Argentine has been forced to mostly operate in the loan market this summer as he bids to go again in the race for promotion.



