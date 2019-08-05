XRegister
06 October 2018

05/08/2019 - 21:27 BST

Newcastle Rivalling Serie A Side For Star, Player Given 24 Hours To Decide

 




Newcastle United have made an offer to Lille midfielder Thiago Maia, who also has a proposal on the table from Italian outfit Genoa. 

Maia could leave Lille this summer and, with two clubs now having put in offers to sign him, coach Christophe Galtier has asked the club to start the hunt for a replacement.


 



According to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Italian Serie A side Genoa have submitted a bid of €7m for Maia.

Newcastle's proposal is not for a permanent transfer, but instead a loan; however, Maia would earn a higher salary at Newcastle than would be the case at Genoa, it is claimed.

 


The 22-year-old defensively minded midfielder has now been given until Tuesday to make a decision on what he wants to do.


 


Newcastle are up against it to make signings due to the early closing Premier League transfer window, which slams shut on Thursday.

The Thursday deadline does not affect Genoa, or Lille in their hunt to find a replacement for the Brazilian.

 


Lille snapped up Maia from Brazilian giants Santos in 2017 and he has been capped by his country up to Under-23 level.

 