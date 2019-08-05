XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

05/08/2019 - 23:04 BST

Not Just Napoli – Two Further Serie A Giants Linked With Wilfried Zaha

 




Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha could be at the centre of a transfer scramble this week, with further Serie A clubs joining Napoli in taking an interest in his situation. 

Arsenal tried and failed to sign Zaha from Crystal Palace this summer, ultimately turning their attention to Nicolas Pepe and beating Napoli to sign the winger from Lille.


 



Napoli have since made a move for Zaha, offering £50m, but Palace want more if they are to let their star man go.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are not the only team in Serie A keen and, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Zaha has been proposed as an option to champions Juventus.

 


The Bianconeri however are working on other deals at present and are well-stocked for attacking options, meaning the jury is out on whether they will get involved in the race.


 


Inter are another potential destination for Zaha.

The Nerazzurri are working hard on a deal to sign Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United, but have started to test the water over a move for Zaha, if they choose to swing into action.

 


Italian clubs will still be able to sign Zaha after Thursday, with Premier League sides standing alone in Europe in closing their transfer window early.

However, Palace may be less willing to deal if they cannot sign a replacement.
 