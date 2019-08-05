Now It’s Lovely – Rangers Coach On Change From Last Year

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers first team coach Michael Beale is happy with the balance in the Gers squad and believes the group at Steven Gerrard's disposal is stronger than last year.



The Scottish Premiership has officially begun and while Celtic will be looking to be the first team in Scotland to win the title nine times in a row twice; Rangers will be attempting to spoil the Bhoys' plans and get back on top in the Scottish game.













Last season was Gerrard's first term in charge of the Light Blues – and a senior team – and the former Liverpool captain led the side to a second-place finish for the first time in six years.



Gerrard's debut campaign with the club has given the Rangers faithful more belief about winning the league this term and that is what the 39-year-old will be looking to achieve.





The Gers squad for the new season is a mix of talented youngsters, including Joe Aribo and Sheyi Ojo, and experienced veterans like Steven Davis and Jermain Defoe.







Beale, who joined the club as part of Gerrard's staff last year, is confident that the additions they have made this summer have brought a balance to the squad and improved the strength.



"I've got to say that some of the senior players, especially Jermain Defoe, with people like young Joe and Sheyi, has been fantastic in terms of integrating them", Beale told Rangers TV.





"Steven Davis – real calming influence with their age.



"So, I think we've got that lovely balance now, where you've got the older ones and then you've got these young, vibrant, energetic players.



"It looks like a very, very nice balance and much stronger than the balance we had last year."



Rangers won their first Scottish Premiership match of the season against Kilmarnock on Sunday and will now face Danish side Midtjylland at Ibrox in a Europa League qualifier on Thursday.

