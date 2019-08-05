XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/08/2019 - 19:25 BST

Other Teams Will Be Bigger Threat This Season, Liverpool Star Warns

 




Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson expects other Premier League teams to pose a bigger threat to the Reds and Manchester City in the new campaign.

Premier League action returns after a three-month gap this Friday, with Liverpool kicking things off against newly-promoted Norwich City at Anfield.  


 



While the Merseyside-based club will be hopeful of going one better and winning the title this season, Manchester City will have their eyes set on being crowned the league champions for the third time in a row.

Robertson, who played a key role in Liverpool's title challenge and Champions League triumph last season, is confident that the two giants are going to stay on top of their game.
 


However, the Scotsman also believes that other clubs, especially those in the top six, are going to step up their game from last season.



"Look, we know we are a good team and we know we are here to stay. We need to prove that again", Robertson told the club's official website.

"But like I said, the other teams that were quite a bit behind us last season will pose a better threat than they did last season and Man City will definitely be here to stay.
 


"So it will be an interesting league, but it’s one where we can definitely compete in."

While Liverpool take on Norwich to kick off the new Premier League season, defending champions Manchester City will be hosted by West Ham on Saturday.   
 