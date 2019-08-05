Other Teams Will Be Bigger Threat This Season, Liverpool Star Warns

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson expects other Premier League teams to pose a bigger threat to the Reds and Manchester City in the new campaign.



Premier League action returns after a three-month gap this Friday, with Liverpool kicking things off against newly-promoted Norwich City at Anfield.













While the Merseyside-based club will be hopeful of going one better and winning the title this season, Manchester City will have their eyes set on being crowned the league champions for the third time in a row.



Robertson, who played a key role in Liverpool's title challenge and Champions League triumph last season, is confident that the two giants are going to stay on top of their game.





However, the Scotsman also believes that other clubs, especially those in the top six, are going to step up their game from last season.







"Look, we know we are a good team and we know we are here to stay. We need to prove that again", Robertson told the club's official website.



"But like I said, the other teams that were quite a bit behind us last season will pose a better threat than they did last season and Man City will definitely be here to stay.





"So it will be an interesting league, but it’s one where we can definitely compete in."



While Liverpool take on Norwich to kick off the new Premier League season, defending champions Manchester City will be hosted by West Ham on Saturday.

