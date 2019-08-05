Rangers Linked Star Yet To Agree With Any Club As Besiktas Join Hunt

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers target Martin Skrtel has no agreement to join any side at present, with Besiktas having entered the race to keep him in Turkey.



The former Liverpool centre-back ended his contract at Fenerbahce earlier this summer and has been unable to agree on fresh terms with the Yellow Canaries.













Fenerbahce made Skrtel an offer, but the defender wants a longer term arrangement.



He has regularly been linked with Rangers and it has been claimed his agent is to fly to Scotland to hold talks with the Gers.



Skrtel has not, according to Turkish daily Takvim, agreed terms yet with any club.







Besiktas, who want a new centre-back, have been alerted to that fact and are now looking to see if they can do a deal which would keep the player in Turkey.



They are keen to see if they can agree terms with Skrtel, succeeding where Fenerbahce failed.



Whether Rangers, managed by Skrtel's former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard, are a serious option for the defender remains to be seen.



The Gers have brought in George Edmundson and Filip Helander as central defenders this summer, but links with Skrtel have not gone away.



