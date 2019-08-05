XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/08/2019 - 12:58 BST

Really Got To Do It – Roma Legend Urges Club To Sign Tottenham Hotspur Star

 




Roma legend Roberto Pruzzo has urged the Giallorossi to put in a big push for Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Toby Alderweireld. 

The Serie A giants are keen on Alderweireld, but were unwilling to pay his €28m release clause, which was valid earlier this summer.


 



Roma believe that as Alderweireld only has a year left on his contract in north London, Tottenham should let him leave for a lower price.

Spurs are showing no signs of being on the same page as the Italians over dropping their price yet however.

 


Roma legend Pruzzo has urged his former club to act as he is convinced that Alderweireld could make a big difference to the team at the Stadio Olimpico.


 


Pruzzo said on Italian radio station Radio Radio 104.5: "Roma really must make an effort for Alderweireld.

"It is worth doing for a really strong player who could really make a difference.

 


"It is definitely annoying to pay a high figure for someone whose contract is expiring, but a sacrifice must be made."

All eyes will be on whether Roma do choose to try again for Alderweireld and at what price Tottenham will play ball, given they could see the Belgian centre-back walk away for nothing next summer.

Tottenham start the new season by playing host to Aston Villa before then travelling to Premier League champions Manchester City the following weekend.

A meeting with Newcastle United at home completes their August schedule.

 