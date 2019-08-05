Really Got To Do It – Roma Legend Urges Club To Sign Tottenham Hotspur Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma legend Roberto Pruzzo has urged the Giallorossi to put in a big push for Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Toby Alderweireld.



The Serie A giants are keen on Alderweireld, but were unwilling to pay his €28m release clause, which was valid earlier this summer.













Roma believe that as Alderweireld only has a year left on his contract in north London, Tottenham should let him leave for a lower price.



Spurs are showing no signs of being on the same page as the Italians over dropping their price yet however.



Roma legend Pruzzo has urged his former club to act as he is convinced that Alderweireld could make a big difference to the team at the Stadio Olimpico.







Pruzzo said on Italian radio station Radio Radio 104.5: "Roma really must make an effort for Alderweireld.



"It is worth doing for a really strong player who could really make a difference.