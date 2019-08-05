Roma Pick Up Talks, Working To Lower Tottenham Hotspur’s Asking Price For Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma have picked up talks with Tottenham Hotspur over signing Toby Alderweireld as they bid to lower the price for the centre-back.



The Giallorossi tried to sign the Belgian earlier this summer, but were not willing to meet a €28m release clause, which was active at the time.













Despite the clause no longer applying, Roma are still keen on Alderweireld and, according to Sky Italia, have made contact again with Tottenham.



It is claimed Spurs are continuing to ask for €28m to let Alderweireld leave, but the Italian giants do not want to go above €20m.



Roma are now working to try to convince Tottenham to lower their asking price for Alderweireld and are hoping the fact they have already found an agreement with the player's representatives will help.







The Italians could still sign the defender after the Premier League transfer window closes on Thursday.



However, they could find Tottenham more reluctant to sell given they will be unable to sign a replacement until January.



Alderweireld has now entered the final year of his contract at Tottenham and will be able to walk away from the club without a fee next summer.

