Serie A’s Lost Top Talent, Moise Kean Is Italy’s Future – Everton New Boy’s Former Youth Coach

Moise Kean is the future of Italian football, the new Everton star's former youth coach Corrado Buscemi believes, as he continues to track the striker's career.



Premier League side Everton confirmed the signing of Kean from Juventus for a deal worth up to €30m at the weekend, with the 19-year-old penning a five-year contract at Goodison Park.













Kean could have signed a new contract at Juventus on higher wages than he will earn at Everton, but opted for a move to the Merseyside-based club in order to play regularly.



The Vercelli-born striker is now expected to play a key role in Marco Silva's plans for the new season as the Toffees hope to earn European qualification.





Buscemi, who coached Kean during the early stages of his career, is proud to see the youngster making strides forward and is confident that he represents the future of Italian football.







"I just saw his photos with his new Toffees shirt and I am proud to see he has gone so far", Buscemi told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.



"Moise truly deserves this great opportunity because he has an immense heart like all his wonderful family, especially his mother Isabel.





"I cannot judge the transaction carried out by Juventus nor to know if Kean will soon regret the move.



"But I want to say one thing: I really hope that Moise does well with Everton and continues to train with the same dedication as always, completing his development and achieving great goals with his new club.



"Serie A and Juventus have undoubtedly lost a great talent, as well as a golden boy.



"If it is not possible to do so in our top league, I will, however, at least keep an eye on Kean at Coverciano every time [Roberto] Mancini picks him for the Italy squad.



"Moise can certainly represent the future of Italian football."



Everton kick-off their Premier League season against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday and Kean could play a part in the match, as he looks to hit the ground running in England.

