Sevilla Looking To Offload Flop To Norwich City, Details Being Discussed

Sevilla are keen to offload Ibrahim Amadou, with the French midfielder set to move to Norwich City on a season-long loan deal.



Los Rojiblancos want to shift Amadou off the books after he failed to live up to expectations since moving to the club last summer from Lille.













Sevilla had been, according to Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo, looking to ship the player back to France on a permanent transfer.



However, no clubs have been willing to pay the €10m price tag slapped on Amadou's head and Sevilla's priority now has been to move him on.



Norwich have agreed to take on Amadou's full salary for the season, taking the wages off Sevilla's books.







As a result, Sevilla will save the €3m wages that Amadou collects every year in Spain.



Norwich will also pay Sevilla a loan fee for the midfielder's services.



Also being discussed between the two clubs is Norwich having an option to buy Amadou on a permanent basis at the end of the loan period.



Norwich must work quickly as the Premier League transfer window slams shut on Thursday and remains closed until January.



