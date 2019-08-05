XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices.



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter.

 

05/08/2019 - 12:35 BST

Southampton Sticking To High Price As La Liga Side Put Together Offer For Star

 




Leganes are continuing to chase Southampton star Guido Carrillo and will put in a new bid, but it will not reach the level the Saints have been looking for. 

The 28-year-old Argentine spent last season on loan in La Liga at Leganes and did enough for the Spanish club to want him back on a permanent basis.


 



Southampton are willing to let Carrillo go but, according to Spanish daily AS, have set conditions which it is difficult for Leganes to meet.

The Premier League side are looking for a deal worth close to €20m to let Carrillo join Leganes this summer.

 


The Spanish side are putting together a proposal, but it will not reach the level set by Southampton for the 28-year-old.


 


Leganes can continue to work on the transfer until 2nd September, with only the Premier League in Europe closing its window on 8th August.

Southampton snapped Carrillo up from Monaco in the January 2018 transfer window.

 


He made 32 appearances in La Liga for Leganes over the course of his loan spell last season, chipping in with six goals, including strikes against Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

 