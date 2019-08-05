Sporting Lisbon Still Confident Bid Coming For Man Utd and Tottenham Linked Bruno Fernandes

Follow @insidefutbol





Sporting Lisbon are confident that Manchester United will make an offer for Tottenham Hotspur target Bruno Fernandes before the transfer window closes in the Premier League.



Fernandes has been linked with both English clubs all summer and Tottenham sent a delegation to hold talks with Sporting Lisbon last week.













They were not able to reach an agreement as they did not meet Sporting Lisbon's €70m asking price, but communication channels have remained open, aided by super agent Jorge Mendes.



It has been claimed in England that Manchester United will not be moving for Fernandes.



However, according to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo, Sporting Lisbon fully expect Manchester United to lodge a bid.







The Portuguese giants believe the Red Devils, who watched Fernandes in action at the Portuguese Super Cup on Sunday, will present a proposal before the Premier League transfer window closes.



If Manchester United do make a late bid, all eyes will be on how close to Sporting Lisbon's €70m asking price it gets.



Real Madrid have also been linked with holding an interest in Fernandes and have until 2nd September to make signings.



