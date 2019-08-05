XRegister
05/08/2019 - 14:35 BST

Two Players Agree In Principle To Join Leeds United, Work On Deal Ongoing

 




Inter youngsters Ryan Nolan and Facundo Colidio have agreed in principle to join Leeds United, it has been claimed in Italy. 

The Whites are looking to do business before the transfer window for Championship clubs closes on Thursday and are looking to Italy for options.


 



They have been in talks with Inter over taking 20-year-old centre-back Nolan and 19-year-old striker Colidio to Elland Road.

While Leeds have yet to finalise an agreement with Inter for the pair, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Nolan and Colidio have reached an agreement in principle to join the Whites.

 


Both Nolan and Colidio are happy to make the move to Elland Road this summer.


 


A permanent move for Irish defender Nolan has been floated, while Argentine striker Colidio could head to Leeds on the basis of a season-long loan with an option to buy.

Newcastle also hold an interest in Colidio, but it appears the Marcelo Bielsa's factor has put Leeds in pole position.

 


The Whites are also taking advantage of the good connections chairman Andrea Radrizzani has with Inter at board level.

 