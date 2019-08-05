West Ham Bound Star Snubbing Interest From France, Italy and Spain

Follow @insidefutbol





Highly rated young Portuguese defender Goncalo Cardoso, who is set to join West Ham United, is snubbing interest from clubs in Spain, Italy and France to sign for the Hammers.



West Ham have zeroed in on Cardoso and are now pressing the accelerator to push a deal to sign him from Boavista over the line.













The Under-19 Portugal international has flown to England and is undergoing his medical checks with the Hammers – and signing Cardoso will be a coup for the Premier League side.



According to Portuguese outlet Maisfutebol, the 18-year-old has also had interest from clubs in Spain, Italy and France.



However, after weighing up the situation, Cardoso decided that a move to West Ham and the Premier League was his first choice.







The 18-year-old central defender made 15 appearances in the Portuguese top flight last season for Boavista.



He featured in games against teams such as FC Porto, Benfica and Sporting Lisbon.



Cardoso has a €12m release clause in his contract at Boavista and is under contract at the Portuguese club until the summer of 2021.



It remains to be seen if West Ham will look to slot him straight into their first team, or instead give him game time with the Under-23s.



