Amazing – Liverpool Talent On Why He Chose Loan Destination

Liverpool forward Liam Millar has revealed that the environment at Kilmarnock persuaded him to rejoin the Scottish Premiership side on loan.



Scottish club Kilmarnock confirmed the arrival of Millar, 19, from Liverpool on a season-long loan deal on Tuesday.













The teenager spent the latter half of last season on loan with Killie and was involved in two goals from his eight league appearanes for the club.



Millar will wear the number 11 shirt for the Ayrshire-based club in the new season and help them to try to finish as high as possible in the league.





The Canadian youngster opened the lid on why he decided to move to Kilmarnock on loan despite receiving offers from other teams and revealed the atmosphere at the club, along with game time, lured him to Rugby Park.









"I had offers from other clubs and other leagues around the world, but for me it was just the way the club is in general", Millar told Killie TV.



"All the boys, they're all nice to me and even last year I didn't play a whole lot last year and they still treated me as one of their players.





"So it's just the whole environment and the whole thing about Killie, I just found it was amazing and I wanted to experience that again.



"They obviously offered me game time and that is what is important."



Millar missed Kilmarnock's season opener against Rangers last weekend, but will be hopeful of featuring for the side in their next game against Hamilton on Saturday.

