XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/08/2019 - 23:31 BST

Arsenal Youngster Pops Up On Bayern Munich’s Radar

 




Bayern Munich have shown an interest in signing Arsenal youngster Joe Willock, according to a Sky Sports News’ 12:40 report.

The 19-year-old central-midfielder has impressed during pre-season for Arsenal and there are calls for him become a regular in the Gunners' first-team squad in the upcoming season.  


 



Arsenal have plans for Willock’s development, but they could be left fending off interest in him from one of the giants of European football over the coming weeks.

The young midfielder has attracted the prying eyes of Bayern Munich and the German champions are seriously considering taking him to Bavaria.
 


Willock’s performances have been analysed by Bayern Munich’s recruitment team and the club are considering making a move for him in the coming days.
 



Arsenal have no interest in selling the young midfielder, but are aware that a club of Bayern Munich’s size have considerable pull.

And with the transfer window in Germany not closing until 2nd September, the Bundesliga champions have enough time to launch a charm offensive and turn the Arsenal starlet’s head.
 


Already an England Under-20 international, Willock has made 17 senior appearances for the club thus far.   
 