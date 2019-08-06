Arsenal Youngster Pops Up On Bayern Munich’s Radar

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich have shown an interest in signing Arsenal youngster Joe Willock, according to a Sky Sports News’ 12:40 report.



The 19-year-old central-midfielder has impressed during pre-season for Arsenal and there are calls for him become a regular in the Gunners' first-team squad in the upcoming season.













Arsenal have plans for Willock’s development, but they could be left fending off interest in him from one of the giants of European football over the coming weeks.



The young midfielder has attracted the prying eyes of Bayern Munich and the German champions are seriously considering taking him to Bavaria.





Willock’s performances have been analysed by Bayern Munich’s recruitment team and the club are considering making a move for him in the coming days.









Arsenal have no interest in selling the young midfielder, but are aware that a club of Bayern Munich’s size have considerable pull.



And with the transfer window in Germany not closing until 2nd September, the Bundesliga champions have enough time to launch a charm offensive and turn the Arsenal starlet’s head.





Already an England Under-20 international, Willock has made 17 senior appearances for the club thus far.

