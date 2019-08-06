Aston Villa Line Up Options To Replace Stoke City Bound Scott Hogan

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa have options lined up to replace Scott Hogan, who is closing in on a switch to Stoke City.



Dean Smith has been busy in the transfer window so far this summer and appears not to be finished yet as Thursday's deadline for Premier League clubs approaches.













The Premier League new boys are poised to offload Hogan, who is set to join Stoke on loan, according to The Athletic.



It is also claimed that Aston Villa have options lined up to replace the striker when he exits Villa Park.



Hogan finished last season in the Championship on loan at Sheffield United, helping the Blades to win promotion to the top flight.







He grabbed two goals in eight appearances under Chris Wilder at Sheffield United and is closing in on another spell in the second tier.



Aston Villa locked Hogan to a four-and-a-half-year deal when snapping him up from Brentford in the January 2017 transfer window.



He has clocked a total of 61 appearances so far throughout his time at Villa Park, scoring ten goals and providing four assists.



It remains to be seen if Stoke will have a purchase option in the loan.



