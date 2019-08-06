Aston Villa Move For Linked Striker Ruled Out

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa will not be making a move for Galatasaray striker Mbaye Diagne before the Premier League transfer window slams shut, it has been claimed.



The top flight new boys have been busy in the transfer window this summer, but have not yet closed the book on their business and have been linked with Diagne.













However, according to The Athletic, the Galatasaray player is not on Aston Villa's list of targets, with the club not holding a serious interest in him.



The 27-year-old only joined Galatasaray in January this year, but his performances in Istanbul and Turkey have sparked interest.



Diagne has been linked with a host of clubs and could bring an end to his short spell at Galatasaray this summer.







The man who netted 30 goals in 29 Turkish Super Lig games, over the course of his year on the books at Kasimpasa and Galatasaray, will not be joining Aston Villa though.



Villa are set to ship out a striker in the shape of Scott Hogan, who has been linked with Stoke City.



And they are claimed to have options lined up to bring a new striker in to replace Hogan on the books at Villa Park.



