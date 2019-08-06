XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/08/2019 - 23:01 BST

Aston Villa Move For Linked Striker Ruled Out

 




Aston Villa will not be making a move for Galatasaray striker Mbaye Diagne before the Premier League transfer window slams shut, it has been claimed. 

The top flight new boys have been busy in the transfer window this summer, but have not yet closed the book on their business and have been linked with Diagne.


 



However, according to The Athletic, the Galatasaray player is not on Aston Villa's list of targets, with the club not holding a serious interest in him.

The 27-year-old only joined Galatasaray in January this year, but his performances in Istanbul and Turkey have sparked interest.

 


Diagne has been linked with a host of clubs and could bring an end to his short spell at Galatasaray this summer.


 


The man who netted 30 goals in 29 Turkish Super Lig games, over the course of his year on the books at Kasimpasa and Galatasaray, will not be joining Aston Villa though.

Villa are set to ship out a striker in the shape of Scott Hogan, who has been linked with Stoke City.

 


And they are claimed to have options lined up to bring a new striker in to replace Hogan on the books at Villa Park.

 