06 October 2018

26 August 2018

06/08/2019 - 22:46 BST

Barcelona Value Philippe Coutinho At €120m, Tottenham To Take On All Brazilian’s Salary

 




Barcelona value Tottenham Hotspur target Philippe Coutinho at €120m. 

Spurs are in talks with Barcelona to complete a deadline day beating swoop for Coutinho, with Mauricio Pochettino keen to welcome the former Liverpool player to north London.


 



The agreement being discussed would be a loan move, with Barcelona not at present wanting to sell Coutinho.

According to Spanish radio station COPE's El Partidazo de COPE, Barcelona value Coutinho at a whopping €120m.

 


They do not want to sell Coutinho and are only prepared to loan him, something which would remove the Brazilian's big salary from the wage bill.


 


Tottenham would take on the full cost of Coutinho's salary through the loan; the Brazilian earns €11m per year at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona snapped up the Brazil international from Liverpool in the January 2018 transfer window, but he has struggled to make his mark in La Liga.

 


The Catalan giants are hoping a productive loan spell can help Coutinho to get his career back on track; they could struggle to find takers at their €120m valuation based on the player's current form.

Tottenham do not have long to do the deal though as the transfer window for Premier League clubs, unlike the clubs in the rest of Europe, slams shut on Thursday.

 