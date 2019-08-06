Bid In – Tottenham Hotspur Make Move For Paulo Dybala

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have put in an offer for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, it has been claimed in Italy, and the Bianconeri are minded to accept.



Dybala has been at the centre of a transfer storm as Juventus have tried to convince him to join Manchester United in order for Romelu Lukaku to go the other way.













Dybala though is not keen on joining the Red Devils and wants to stay at Juventus.



Now Tottenham are making a play to make sure the Argentine is playing Premier League football in the new season and have slapped in a €70m bid, according to Sky Italia.



Juventus are looking to bring in cash and it is claimed they view Tottenham's offer as a fair proposal.







Dybala is rated highly by countryman Mauricio Pochettino and the Tottenham boss will be keen for the deal to go through.



The clock is against Spurs though due to the Premier League's decision to close its transfer window almost a full month earlier than elsewhere in Europe.



Spurs only have until Thursday, 5pm, to push an agreement for Dybala over the line.



They will have to work quickly to reach an agreement on personal terms with Dybala, whose demands recently shocked Manchester United.

