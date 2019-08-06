XRegister
06 October 2018

06/08/2019 - 09:29 BST

Bid In – Wolves Press Accelerator To Beat Arsenal To Defender

 




Wolves have tabled a bid for Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, who has also been attracting interest from Arsenal, according to the Times.

Juventus have already rejected two approaches from Arsenal this summer, but it has been claimed Rugani has been told that he can leave the club as the Serie A side look to raise cash.  


 



The Italian has knocked back a two-year loan deal from Arsenal and is keen to leave Juventus only on a permanent contract during the ongoing transfer window.

Arsenal are expected to make a move for the centre-back ahead of Thursday’s deadline, but Wolves have made it complicated for the Gunners to sign Rugani.
 


Now the Black Country club have put in a bid worth £30m with Juventus for the signature of the Italian centre-back.



With Juventus willing to sell, Wolves are confident that they should be able to get a deal done and take Rugani to Molineux this summer.

Arsenal are only expected to make a move once they finalise an agreement to sell Laurent Koscielny.
 


But it remains to be seen whether Arsenal have the funds to trump the offer Wolves have already tabled for Rugani.   
 