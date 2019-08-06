Birmingham City Target George Puscas Set For Reading Medical

Follow @insidefutbol





Birmingham City target George Puscas is to have a medical with Reading on Wednesday as he closes in on a move to the Royals.



Inter forward Puscas has been the subject of attention from both Birmingham and Reading in recent days, but it is the Royals who are sinking a substantial fee into the deal to bring him to England.













According to Sky Italia, Reading are to pay £8m for Puscas, who is to undergo his medical checks at the Championship club on Wednesday.



The Romania international forward will then be expected to sign a contract with Reading if he passes the checks.



Puscas spent last season on loan at Palermo from Inter and clocked up regular game time in Serie B.







Palermo had an option to buy Puscas as the end of the season, but did not take it up and he is now set to head to England.



Reading have just completed the signing of striker Lucas Joao from Sheffield Wednesday, with the Portuguese putting pen to paper to a four-year contract.



Now Puscas is set to link up with Joao in attack for Reading as the club splash the cash before the closure of the Championship transfer window on Thursday.

