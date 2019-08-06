Claim From France: Philippe Coutinho To Join Arsenal On Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho is closing in on a move to a return to the Premier League with a loan move to Arsenal, according to French sports daily L’Equipe.



Coutinho left Liverpool for Barcelona in January 2018 for a club-record fee but his time at the Nou Camp has been underwhelming.













Barcelona have been on the lookout for buyers for the Brazilian this summer, but no club have tabled a bid to sign him on a permanent deal from the Catalan giants.



And it seems Barcelona are now set to loan him out with Arsenal claimed to be the club who are on the verge of signing him.





The Gunners have been in talks with Barcelona and the two clubs are on the verge of thrashing out a loan agreement.









Coutinho has been unwilling to leave Barcelona on loan, but with the prospect of being a bit-part player at the Nou Camp next season looming large, the Brazilian has seemingly decided to accept the move.



The attacking midfielder is on the cusp of moving back to the Premier League and is ready to head to the capital.





It is unclear whether Arsenal will have an option to buy in the loan agreement with Barcelona.

