XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/08/2019 - 14:26 BST

Claim From France: Philippe Coutinho To Join Arsenal On Loan

 




Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho is closing in on a move to a return to the Premier League with a loan move to Arsenal, according to French sports daily L’Equipe.

Coutinho left Liverpool for Barcelona in January 2018 for a club-record fee but his time at the Nou Camp has been underwhelming.  


 



Barcelona have been on the lookout for buyers for the Brazilian this summer, but no club have tabled a bid to sign him on a permanent deal from the Catalan giants.

And it seems Barcelona are now set to loan him out with Arsenal claimed to be the club who are on the verge of signing him.
 


The Gunners have been in talks with Barcelona and the two clubs are on the verge of thrashing out a loan agreement.
 



Coutinho has been unwilling to leave Barcelona on loan, but with the prospect of being a bit-part player at the Nou Camp next season looming large, the Brazilian has seemingly decided to accept the move.

The attacking midfielder is on the cusp of moving back to the Premier League and is ready to head to the capital.
 


It is unclear whether Arsenal will have an option to buy in the loan agreement with Barcelona.   
 