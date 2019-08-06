Everton Put Target Through Medical Checks, Deal Close

Follow @insidefutbol





Monaco full-back Djibril Sidibe has already undergone a medical ahead of his loan move to Everton this summer.



The 27-year-old right-back has been deemed surplus to requirements at the Stade Louis II and the defender is set to move to the Premier League.













Crystal Palace and West Ham have also been interested in the defender this summer, but the Frenchman is on his way to Everton this week.



The Toffees have agreed to sign him on a loan deal with an option to buy him at the end of the season.





And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Sidibe went through his medical checks at Everton on Monday ahead of completing the move to Goodison Park.









Everton are expected to announce the arrival of the Frenchman soon, possibly in the next 24 hours.



The Toffees have agreed to pay a loan fee of €2.5m to Monaco and the purchase option has been set at a figure of €14m.





Sidibe joined Monaco from Lille in 2016 and has clocked 114 appearances for the Principality club over the last three seasons.

