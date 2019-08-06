XRegister
06/08/2019 - 13:05 BST

Everton Star’s Monaco Switch Being Delayed

 




Henry Onyekuru’s move to Ligue 1 giants Monaco from Everton this summer is still on hold due to visa issues.

Everton signed the Nigerian from Eupen in 2017 and he had loan spells at Anderlecht and Galatasaray over the last two seasons.  


 



Onyekuru is set to leave the Toffees without making a single appearance for the Merseyside club and is slated to join French giants Monaco.

The two clubs have an agreement place for a fee of €13m, but the move is yet to go through.
 


And according to French radio station RMC, the 22-year-old’s move to Monaco has continued to remain on hold due to visa issues.



The winger is yet to secure papers to travel to Monaco and is yet to arrive in the Principality to complete the move.

Monaco have enough time to get the transfer through as the transfer window in France, along with elsewhere in Europe, will remain open until 2nd September.
 


Onyekuru scored 16 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions last season during his loan stint at Galatasaray.   
 