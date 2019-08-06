Hard At Work – Tottenham Still Putting In Hard Yards On Midfielder Capture

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are still putting in the hard yards in their efforts to sign Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso ahead of Thursday’s Premier League transfer deadline, despite suggestions talks had ended.



Lo Celso has been identified as Tottenham’s top target this summer but with three days left in Spurs' transfer window, an agreement to sign him is still not close.













Tottenham are yet to table an offer satisfactory enough for Real Betis, who have been holding out for a fee of €75m for the Argentine midfielder.



With time running out, Tottenham are getting desperate to bring in a new attacking midfielder, but according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Lo Celso remains very much on their agenda.





They have continued to hold talks with the Spanish club and are putting in hard work to find a decisive breakthrough in negotiations.









Tottenham are also interested in Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes but it seems Lo Celso is their priority target.



Manchester United have launched an audacious operation to snare Christian Eriksen away from Tottenham before Thursday’s deadline.





But the two clubs far away from reaching any agreement for the Dane’s proposed move to Old Trafford.

